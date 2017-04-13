Man arrested in 2010 killing of Border Patrol agent, DHS says

Story highlights The agent was killed in a gun battle with drug cartel members in 2010

One other man was convicted in the murder in 2012 and is serving 30 years in prison

Washington (CNN) Another suspect in the 2010 murder of Border Patrol agent Brian Terry has been arrested in Mexico, Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said in a statement Thursday.

Cartel member Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes, 38, was arrested Wednesday in Mexico by authorities there, with help from Customs and Border Patrol, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the DEA and US Marshals, the DHS statement said.

The arrest came as part of a joint operation with US and Mexican authorities at a ranch on the border of the Mexican states of Sinaloa and Chihuahua, two federal law enforcement sources told CNN.

Border Patrol agent Brian Terry was killed in a gunbattle with drug cartel members in 2010 on the Arizona border with Mexico.

US authorities are working with Mexican officials now to have the suspect extradited to the United States, the sources said.

"Terry was killed in a gunfight between U.S. Border Patrol agents and members of a cartel 'rip crew' that regularly patrolled the desert along the U.S.-Mexico border looking for drug dealers to rob," Kelly said. "Four members of the 'rip crew' have already been sentenced to jail time in the U.S. The last remaining member of the 'rip crew' is believed to still be at large."

Read More