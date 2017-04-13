Breaking News

How to experience Hanoi through the eyes of a local, for free

By Halima Ali, CNN

Updated 9:24 PM ET, Thu April 13, 2017

Student-led tours: Hanoi eBuddies offers a variety of city tours, all led by student volunteers. The group aims to provide visitors a better understanding of the city while giving Vietnamese students a chance to improve their English.
Hoa Lo Prison: Displays inside Hanoi's Hoa Lo Prison, where Vietnamese were once held by the French, show the brutal conditions endured by prisoners. "We were dominated by the Chinese for 1,000 years, then the French and then the Americans," says Hanoi eBuddies guide Lily Nguyen. "But we are resilient, we resist and we never give in."
Tour options: Hanoi eBuddies offers full- and half-day city tours, as well as a Hanoi street food experience. Outside of Hanoi, the group offers Sapa and Halong Bay tours.
Hanoi street food: The Hanoi eBuddies street food tour lasts three hours and includes visitors to markets, local restaurants and cafes.
Hoan Kiem Lake: Young girls wear traditional conical hats and "ao dai" dresses in honor of a celebration at Hoan Kiem Lake, a popular hangout for locals. The lake is a stop during the eBuddies half-day tour.
St Joseph's Cathedral: Built by the French and inaugurated in 1886, it's the oldest church in Hanoi. With twin bell towers, it's reminiscent of the façade of Paris' Notre-Dame Cathedral.
Hanoi (CNN)I'm standing in a dark, large room in Hanoi's Hoa Lo Prison, where Vietnamese prisoners were once held by the French.

Lily Nguyen, my tour guide for the morning, explains in great detail the horrific conditions inside the infamous former prison, which held both male and female political prisoners -- including the guillotine room with its gruesome original equipment still in place.
Mental strength was key for these prisoners, she says, as they plotted and planned escapes from within these gloomy walls.
How to photograph Hanoi like the city&#39;s Instagram stars
It's a sobering look at the brutal impact of French rule in the country (1887-1954).
    "We were dominated by the Chinese for 1,000 years, then the French and then the Americans," says Nguyen.
    "But we are resilient, we resist and we never give in," she adds with a smile.
    But Nguyen isn't a professional tour guide.
    She's a member of eBuddies, a Hanoi group set up in 2013 to offer free tours led by volunteer student guides aiming to improve their English.
    Tourists pay only for expenses such as transport, entrance fees or food and drink.
    When converted from Vietnamese Dong, this usually amounts to only a few dollars.

    Tai chi and lucky turtles

    Our next stop is Hoan Kiem Lake, a central point in the city all Hanoians seem to gravitate to.
    In the morning, tai chi is practiced here but at midday, when we arrive, it's filled with families enjoying the sunshine, teenage couples deep in conversation sitting on lake-side benches and some tourists with their cameras out.
    Is this the world&#39;s cheapest draft beer?
    Is this the world's cheapest draft beer?

    We make our way onto the red arched Huc Bridge, stopping in the middle to chat.
    According to legend, explains Nguyen, a divine sword was sent to Emperor Ly Thai To in order to defeat the Chinese.
    When they were finally expelled from the country, the ruler made a visit to the lake, where a giant golden turtle took the sword in his mouth and disappeared into the water, returning the weapon to the gods.
    "It's very good luck if you see a turtle here in the lake," says Nguyen. "But I never have."
    Nguyen links her arm through mine and we begin to circle the lake.
    "The water here is very calming" she says. "Whenever I am feeling stressed or worried, I come here and sit by the lake and I feel better."

    Like traveling with a friend

    Stopping at a small juice bar, we take a break from walking and share photos from our phones while talking about our families, religion, Brexit and football.
    Occasionally I use a word Nguyen is unfamiliar with and she looks it up on a translator app but her English is good. Her enthusiasm is infectious, making the tour feel more like a day out discovering the sights with a friend.
    We step back out into the heat and walk around the corner to St Joseph's Cathedral.
    In Hanoi, it&#39;s all about egg coffee
    In Hanoi, it's all about egg coffee

    Built by the French and inaugurated in 1886, it's the oldest church in Hanoi. With twin bell towers, it's reminiscent of the façade of Paris' Notre-Dame Cathedral.
    Making our way into Hanoi's Old Town, the streets become narrower and more congested with motorbikes and street vendors.
    Despite the fact that I'm taller and older than her, Nguyen takes my arm protectively and leads me through the crowds, walking into the street first and holding her arm out to indicate to traffic to slow for us to cross.
    Returning to my hotel I notice my half-day tour has run over by two hours but my tour guide for the day was happy to extend the time. We hug goodbye and Nguyen makes a dash for her bus home.
    Student-led tours can be booked directly on the Hanoi ebuddies website.
    Javier Puig Saura: A career diplomat, Javier Puig Saura moved to Hanoi in 2014 and was blown away by the energy and color -- so much so, that it inspired him to resume his long-neglected hobby of photography.
    The more he shot, the more Saura wanted to see and discover -- all the while posting on his dynamic Instagram feed. &quot;Life, from birth to death, happens on the streets,&quot; says Saura. &quot;And there is also this fabulous mix of tradition and modernity, European influence and Asian character.&quot;
    Javier Puig SauraThe more he shot, the more Saura wanted to see and discover -- all the while posting on his dynamic Instagram feed. "Life, from birth to death, happens on the streets," says Saura. "And there is also this fabulous mix of tradition and modernity, European influence and Asian character."
    Javier Puig Saura"Basically, taking pictures is an excuse to meet people so I use the camera as a pretext," says Saura, who regularly sits down to share a beer with his subjects and even delivers printed photos later as a gift.
    Hai Thanh: A Hanoi-born documentary photographer, Hai Thanh keeps a "visual diary" of day-to-day life in Vietnam on his popular Instagram account.
    Formerly a photojournalist, working at local newspapers and magazines, Thanh has been photographing the city since 2004.
    Hai ThanhFormerly a photojournalist, working at local newspapers and magazines, Thanh has been photographing the city since 2004.
    Hai Thanh"In the early years, I used street photography as a tool to develop my own voice," says Thanh. "The city is an eternal inspiration of mine -- it's kind of like my big house. I have everything here: family, job, friends, foods and love."
    Maika Elan: Married to Hai Thanh, Maika Elan is a documentary photographer who tells intimate stories through her lens.
    Maika ElanBorn and raised in Hanoi, Elan's passion lies in documenting the everyday struggles of Vietnamese people. "In the Old Quarter of Hanoi, people eat in the alley, sleep in the alley, whisper in the lane, all of the smells and laughter are all staying in the lane," she writes. "My photos describe the people, the living space, the joy and sadness at the end of the alley in the heart of Hanoi -- where it all began."
    Maika ElanElan has won numerous awards, including a World Press Photo award for an image depicting an LGBT couple in bed -- part of Elan's "The Pink Choice" documentary project. Her intimate "Inside Hanoi" and "Like My Father" photo series were also well received.
    Maika Elan"I love to take picture in the small alleys," she says. "They look very small and dark from outside, but when you walk in, its very long and often open up to stairways or kitchen, with lots of sunshine. It always takes me by surprise."
    Bien Thuy Nguyen: Photographer Bien Thuy Nguyen grew up in a small village, just outside of Hanoi. The Instagrammer -- who shoots under the moniker "Bien on the Road" -- relocated to Hanoi eight years ago.
    Bien Thuy NguyenNow a full-time liaison officer at the UN International School in Hanoi, Nguyen snaps photos while traveling or wandering around Hanoi.
    Bien Thuy Nguyen"I got my first camera in 2008," he recalls. "I was shooting in my free time with friends ... I fell in love with Hanoi and all its charms. All the historical and cultural layers inspire me."
    Bien Thuy Nguyen"The people and their daily life in the city are like watching a film -- lively and interesting," he says. "I take photos of whatever happens on the streets, or at secret corners, quiet alleys, beautiful architecture such as temples, churches, castles... of course coffee shops too."
    Lan Chi Tran: A Hanoi native, 30-year-old Lan Chi Tran has a deep connection with her hometown -- evident on her vibrant Instagram feed, where she has 9,000-plus followers. Tran pursues photography as way to relax -- even in busy Hanoi, she finds peace through her practice.
    Lan Chi Tran"I always feel calm when being at these places," she says. "The streets are always crowded but when you are there, it's somehow very quiet and peaceful."
    Lan Chi TranTran says every corner of Hanoi is inspiring -- from coffee shops to trees, people and architecture.
    Linh Pham: With more than 70,000 followers on Instagram and a career as a photojournalist and documentarian, Linh Pham is among Vietnam's most talented photographers.
    Linh PhamAs a local, Pham says he knows many "backstage" shots and alternative angles to show Hanoi from a fresh perspective."I love photos with layers -- the kind of photos that make you stop and look more closely to really figure out what's going on in the scene."
    Linh Pham"On the surface (Hanoi) looks old, chaotic or plain dirty, but with patience and empathy, one can surely find beauty and order in every frame," he says.
    Halima Ali is a London-based freelance journalist and editor. She tweets @Halima_Ali