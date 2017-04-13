Story highlights Becca Longo signed a letter of intent to play football at Adams State University in Colorado

She's believed to be first female on football scholarship at NCAA Division II level or higher

(CNN) Becca Longo isn't the first woman to play football.

But the senior at Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona, made history when she signed a letter of intent to play football at Adams State University, an NCAA Division II school in Alamosa, Colorado.

It's believed that Longo, 18, is the first female to earn a football scholarship to an NCAA school at the Division II level or higher -- something she had no idea of until a signing ceremony Wednesday at her high school.

"I was completely shocked," Longo told CNN. "Everybody who has it on video said my jaw dropped to the floor."

Longo started playing football competitively her sophomore year. Knowing she wanted to kick in college, Longo sent video highlights to schools, including Adams State. She also began following Adams State head football coach Timm Rosenbach on Twitter, which got his attention.

Read More