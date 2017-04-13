Story highlights Once again, the loaded Warriors are the team to beat in the West

The Celtics edged the Cavaliers for the top seed in the East

(CNN) The NBA playoff picture is set, but not much has changed from a year ago.

Similar questions remain: Can anyone stop the Golden State Warriors? And can the Cleveland Cavaliers get back to the NBA Finals?

The NBA playoffs start Saturday. Sure, LeBron James and the Cavaliers are the defending NBA champions, and they're a favorite to return to the NBA Finals for the third consecutive year. But the talk all season has been about the super team assembled in the Golden State, having added Kevin Durant to an already-loaded roster with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

A year after notching an NBA record-setting 73 regular season wins, the Warriors are once again at the top of the Western Conference. As in 2016, Golden State has home-court advantage for the postseason.

The Warriors also have Durant, who had missed 19 games because of a sprained medial collateral ligament and bone bruise in his left knee, back for the postseason. But even if he wasn't available, the 2016 runners-up and 2015 champs are still title favorites.

