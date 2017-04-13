US sending dozens more troops to Somalia

Story highlights A US military official told CNN that the new contingent would consist of about 40 soldiers

The US military official added that there are approximately 50 counterterrorism advisers already in Somalia

Washington (CNN) The US is sending "dozens" of additional troops to Somalia to train and equip the Somali National Army and the forces participating in the African Union Mission in Somalia there.

A US military official told CNN that the new contingent would consist of about 40 soldiers.

In an email to CNN, Charles Chuck Prichard, a spokesperson for US Africa Command, confirmed the deployment Friday, saying that the deployment of "a few dozen troops from the 101st Airborne Division" came "at the request and in close coordination with" the government of Somalia.

"The objective of this particular train and equip mission is to improve the logistical capacity of the Somali National Army and the focus will be on teaching basic logistics operations, which will allow Somalia forces to better fight al Shabaab," the spokesman added.

The US troops will join the small number of US special operations forces already there providing counterterrorism support to local forces battling the local al Qaeda affiliate, al Shabaab. That advisory mission has been underway for several years.

Read More