President Trump today: Live updates

President Trump today: Live updatesBy Daniella Diaz and Amanda Wills, CNNUpdated 8:48 AM ET, Thu April 13, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.JUST WATCHEDToday, Spicer will hold his first press briefing after his Hitler comment. Until then, watch some of his most eventful briefings.ReplayMore Videos ...MUST WATCHToday, Spicer will hold his first press briefing after his Hitler comment. Until then, watch some of his most eventful briefings. 01:52It's the 84th day of Donald Trump's presidency. We're covering it live, below.Content by LendingTree2017 mortgage rates hit 3.25% APR (15 yr.) Not enough people use this credit card payoff trick Refinance rates are near historic lows. Don't miss out. Fastest way to pay off $10,000 in credit card debt Veteran homeowners get a huge reward In 2017 Paid Partner ContentReady to trade up? Find out how much your home is worth Trulia Hieronymus tell us why they're at the forefront of an analogue revolution Wallpaper What's your home worth? Find out here Trulia Go behind the scenes of the Lexus Design Award Wallpaper Getting ready to sell? Find out what your home is worth now Trulia