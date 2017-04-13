Breaking News

Here are the town halls scheduled for Thursday

By Miranda Green, CNN

Updated 6:05 AM ET, Thu April 13, 2017

Story highlights

  • Members of Congress continue their town hall circuits
  • Recess gives lawmakers the chance to meet with voters and discuss issues in person

Washington (CNN)Lawmakers are continuing their first week of recess and many are holding town halls with their constituents to discuss policy issues most important -- and enraging -- to them.

While the recess is meant for members to get in touch with their voters, many are finding out the hard way that their constituents are unhappy with the state of Washington. Over the weekend, a number of members of Congress faced criticism and jeers at their town halls.
Republican Rep. Ryan Costello experienced both cheers and boos during his 80-minute session with 200 attendees in West Chester, Pennsylvania Saturday. On Monday, Republican Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina had to wait 30 seconds for crowd chants of "you lie" to die down, after Wilson told the crowd he had supported the local solicitor.
    Earlier this year, California Rep. Tom McClintock's town hall meeting got so out of control that police escorted the GOP congressman out of the venue.
    Here's a look at all of the town halls on our radar for Thursday:
    Arizona

    3:30 p.m. MST — Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego town hall in Phoenix
    7 p.m. MST — GOP Sen. Jeff Flake town hall in Mesa

    Arkansas

    5:30 p.m. CDT — GOP Rep. Steve Womack town hall in Bentonville

    Colorado

    9:30 a.m. MDT — GOP Rep. Doug Lamborn town hall in Canon City
    2 p.m. MDT — Lamborn town hall in Cripple Creek

    Florida

    6 p.m. EDT — Democratic Rep. Darren Soto town hall in Kissimmee

    Georgia

    6 p.m. EDT — Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop town hall in Donalsonville

    Hawaii

    4:45 p.m. HST — Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard town hall in Lanai City

    Illinois

    6 p.m. EDT — Democratic Rep. Bill Foster town hall in Naperville

    Kansas

    7:30 a.m CDT — GOP Sen. Jerry Moran town hall in Elkhart
    12:30 p.m. CDT— Moran town hall in Hugoton
    12:30 p.m. CDT — GOP Rep. Roger Marshall town hall in Concordia
    4:30 p.m. CDT— Marshall town hall in Clay Center

    Kentucky

    3 p.m. CDT — GOP Rep. James Comer town hall in Hartford

    Massachusetts

    5:30 p.m. EDT-- Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren town hall in Salem
    6 p.m. EDT-- Democratic Rep. Mike Capuano town hall in Boston

    Missouri

    9:00 a.m. CDT — Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill town hall in Hannibal
    12 p.m. CDT — McCaskill town hall in St. Joseph
    2:30 p.m. CDT— McCaskill town hall in Parkville

    New York

    6 p.m. EDT — Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler town hall in New York
    6:30 p.m. EDT — Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney town hall in New York
    6:30 p.m. EDT — Democratic Rep. Nydia Velazquez town hall in New York

    Oklahoma

    8:30 a.m. CDT — GOP Rep. Markwayne Mullin town hall in Atoka
    10:30 a.m. CDT — Mullin town hall in Antlers
    1 p.m. CDT — Mullin town hall in Idabel

    Oregon

    8:30 a.m. PDT — GOP Rep. Greg Walden town hall in Prineville

    Texas

    12 p.m. CDT — GOP Rep. Joe Barton town hall in Mansfield
    4 p.m. MDT — Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke town hall in El Paso

    Vermont

    7 p.m. EDT — Democratic Rep. Peter Welch town hall in Rutland

    Washington

    6:30 p.m. PDT — Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal town hall in Vashon

    Wisconsin

    10:45 a.m. CDT — GOP Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner town hall in Helenville
    11:30 a.m. CDT — Sensenbrenner town hall in Sullivan
    1 p.m. CDT — Sensenbrenner town hall in Palmyra
    5:30 p.m. CDT — Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan town hall in Madison