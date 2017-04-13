Here are the town halls scheduled for Thursday

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)Lawmakers are continuing their first week of recess and many are holding town halls with their constituents to discuss policy issues most important -- and enraging -- to them.
While the recess is meant for members to get in touch with their voters, many are finding out the hard way that their constituents are unhappy with the state of Washington. Over the weekend, a number of members of Congress faced criticism and jeers at their town halls.
Republican Rep. Ryan Costello experienced both cheers and boos during his 80-minute session with 200 attendees in West Chester, Pennsylvania Saturday. On Monday, Republican Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina had to wait 30 seconds for crowd chants of "you lie" to die down, after Wilson told the crowd he had supported the local solicitor.
Earlier this year, California Rep. Tom McClintock's town hall meeting got so out of control that police escorted the GOP congressman out of the venue.
Here's a look at all of the town halls on our radar for Thursday:
Arizona
3:30 p.m. MST — Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego town hall in Phoenix
7 p.m. MST — GOP Sen. Jeff Flake town hall in Mesa
Arkansas
5:30 p.m. CDT — GOP Rep. Steve Womack town hall in Bentonville
Colorado
9:30 a.m. MDT — GOP Rep. Doug Lamborn town hall in Canon City
2 p.m. MDT — Lamborn town hall in Cripple Creek
Florida
6 p.m. EDT — Democratic Rep. Darren Soto town hall in Kissimmee
Georgia
6 p.m. EDT — Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop town hall in Donalsonville
Hawaii
4:45 p.m. HST — Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard town hall in Lanai City
Illinois
6 p.m. EDT — Democratic Rep. Bill Foster town hall in Naperville
Kansas
7:30 a.m CDT — GOP Sen. Jerry Moran town hall in Elkhart
12:30 p.m. CDT— Moran town hall in Hugoton
12:30 p.m. CDT — GOP Rep. Roger Marshall town hall in Concordia
4:30 p.m. CDT— Marshall town hall in Clay Center
Kentucky
3 p.m. CDT — GOP Rep. James Comer town hall in Hartford
Massachusetts
5:30 p.m. EDT-- Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren town hall in Salem
6 p.m. EDT-- Democratic Rep. Mike Capuano town hall in Boston
Missouri
9:00 a.m. CDT — Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill town hall in Hannibal
12 p.m. CDT — McCaskill town hall in St. Joseph
2:30 p.m. CDT— McCaskill town hall in Parkville
New York
6 p.m. EDT — Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler town hall in New York
6:30 p.m. EDT — Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney town hall in New York
6:30 p.m. EDT — Democratic Rep. Nydia Velazquez town hall in New York
Oklahoma
8:30 a.m. CDT — GOP Rep. Markwayne Mullin town hall in Atoka
10:30 a.m. CDT — Mullin town hall in Antlers
1 p.m. CDT — Mullin town hall in Idabel
Oregon
8:30 a.m. PDT — GOP Rep. Greg Walden town hall in Prineville
Texas
12 p.m. CDT — GOP Rep. Joe Barton town hall in Mansfield
4 p.m. MDT — Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke town hall in El Paso
Vermont
7 p.m. EDT — Democratic Rep. Peter Welch town hall in Rutland
Washington
6:30 p.m. PDT — Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal town hall in Vashon
Wisconsin
10:45 a.m. CDT — GOP Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner town hall in Helenville
11:30 a.m. CDT — Sensenbrenner town hall in Sullivan
1 p.m. CDT — Sensenbrenner town hall in Palmyra
5:30 p.m. CDT — Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan town hall in Madison