Here are the town halls scheduled for Thursday

Recess gives lawmakers the chance to meet with voters and discuss issues in person

Washington (CNN) Lawmakers are continuing their first week of recess and many are holding town halls with their constituents to discuss policy issues most important -- and enraging -- to them.

While the recess is meant for members to get in touch with their voters, many are finding out the hard way that their constituents are unhappy with the state of Washington. Over the weekend, a number of members of Congress faced criticism and jeers at their town halls.

Republican Rep. Ryan Costello experienced both cheers and boos during his 80-minute session with 200 attendees in West Chester, Pennsylvania Saturday. On Monday, Republican Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina had to wait 30 seconds for crowd chants of "you lie" to die down, after Wilson told the crowd he had supported the local solicitor.

Earlier this year, California Rep. Tom McClintock's town hall meeting got so out of control that police escorted the GOP congressman out of the venue.

Here's a look at all of the town halls on our radar for Thursday:

