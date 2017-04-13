TBT: Loving v. Virginia and interracial marriage

What were the big issues in the 1967 landmark Supreme Court case Loving v. Virginia? Listen to what each side said in oral arguments. In Loving v. Virginia, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that laws prohibiting marriage between the races were an unconstitutional violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. #tbt #throwbackthursday #supremecourt #scotus #washingtondc #cnn #politics

