Haley says Trump doesn't limit her foreign policy bullhorn

Washington (CNN) Nikki Haley has displayed unusual prominence as a face of the Trump administration in its openings months. And according to her, the boss doesn't mind.

Haley, with no prior national security experience and once a vociferous Trump critic, has nevertheless emerged as an outspoken foreign policy figure defending Trump's worldview. And she's doing so from her perch as the US Ambassador to the United Nations, a narrow gig that has not always been at the vanguard of an administration's broader priorities.

"He has given me a lot of leeway to just say what I think and interpret what he thinks," Haley said of the president in an interview with CNN's Jamie Gangel. "I would never go rogue, because I'm very aware of who I work for."

But Haley has used the UN to offer a hawkish veneer for Trump's less interventionist foreign policy. She has blasted Russia in the wake of the domestic attack in Syria by Bashar al-Assad, which motivated a US airstrike by Trump earlier this month.

