GOP Rep. Mike Coffman stands by his call for Trump to fire Sean Spicer

Washington (CNN) A moderate Denver-area Republican repeated his call for President Donald Trump to fire White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

"I don't think he's serving this President very well," said Rep. Mike Coffman on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront" Thursday.

Speaking with constituents at a rowdy town hall event Wednesday evening, Coffman faced vocal criticism from constituents who said they wanted him to push back against Trump. When one asked about Spicer's claim earlier this week that "Hitler didn't use gas on his own people," Coffman told the crowd Spicer "needs to go."

The controversial press secretary has apologized for the comments in several interviews since then. CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

Coffman said Thursday that Spicer had repeatedly created a distraction -- and stood by his call for the press secretary to be fired.

