GOP congressional candidate falsely claims he was the only candidate to campaign for Trump

Story highlights Bob Gray falsely claimed in a robocall that he was the only candidate in the race to personally campaign for Donald Trump.

Two of Gray's primary opponents in the Georgia race also campaigned for Trump.

(CNN) Republican congressional candidate Bob Gray falsely claimed in a robocall that he was the only candidate in the race to personally campaign for Donald Trump.

Two of Gray's primary opponents in the Georgia race also campaigned for Trump. Throughout the campaign, Gray has tried to cast himself as a strong ally to President Trump.

In audio of the robocall reviewed by CNN's KFile, Gray says, "I'm the only candidate who personally campaigned for the Trump-Pence team while others refused to stand against Hillary."

One of Gray's opponents, Bruce LeVell, personally worked the Trump campaign as the executive director of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump. LeVell was also a state co-chair in Georgia for Trump's campaign.

In response to a request for comment, LeVell's campaign pointed CNN's KFile to past comments from LeVell calling Gray "Lyin' Bob" and "another false prophet."