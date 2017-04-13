Dems tying health insurance backing to government shutdown standoff

Story highlights The payments in question are used to reduce health care costs for low-income people

(CNN) Democrats plan to tie money promised to health insurers to offset Obamacare costs to the coming showdown over keeping the government running, a Democratic source said, following a threat from President Donald Trump Wednesday.

The promise from Democrats comes a day after Trump told the Wall Street Journal he may stop "cost-sharing reduction" payments to health insurers as a tactic to bring Democrats to the negotiating table. The payments are used to reduce health care costs under Obamacare for low-income people.

"I don't want people to get hurt," Trump said in the interview. "What I think should happen — and will happen — is the Democrats will start calling me and negotiating."

A Democratic source told CNN Thursday that discussions about tying the funding to the coming showdown were already underway, but the President "threw gas on the fire" with his threat.

