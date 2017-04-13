DOJ: Detroit ER physician charged with female genital mutilation

Story highlights Jumana Nagarwala allegedly performed the procedure on girls aged 6 to 8 years old

The DOJ says it is believed this is the first case under a new law that criminalizes the procedure

Washington (CNN) A Detroit emergency room physician has been charged with allegedly performing female genital mutilation on young girls, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

In a news release, the DOJ said Jumana Nagarwala, of Northville, Michigan, allegedly performed the procedures out of a medical office in Livonia, Michigan, on girls who were 6 to 8 years old.

According to the complaint filed , two of the parents confirmed to investigators were aware that Nagarwala did the procedure, but others denied knowledge of the procedure or said it didn't happen.

The news release said this is believed to be the first case under law 18 U.S.C. 116, which criminalizes female genital mutilation.

Nagarwala was arrested and is scheduled to appear in federal court in Detroit Thursday afternoon, according to the release. It was not immediately clear if Nagarwala had an attorney.

