Esteban Gutierrez 'excited' by Formula E challenge

Story highlights Gutierrez impresses on Formula E debut

Mexican finishes in points at Mexico ePrix

Ex-F1 driver will "push to the maximum"

(CNN) By his own admission, losing a Formula One seat is "very tough," but Esteban Gutierrez is keeping his eyes firmly fixed on the road ahead.

The former Sauber driver and, until last November, the partner of Frenchman Romain Grosjean at the Haas F1 Team, has wasted no time in finding a new outlet for his racing talents in Formula E.

Now part of the Techeetah team, Gutierrez got his first outing at the recent Mexico City ePrix.

"I'm very excited to drive and to get to know my cars because we have two cars (in Formula E) -- something I never had before!" Gutierrez told CNN's Supercharged show.

And judging by his performance in Mexico City, the 25-year-old is a quick learner.

