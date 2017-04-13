Syria's Assad: Chemical attack was fabrication

Story highlights Bashar al-Assad: "We have never used our chemical arsenal in our history"

Reports of last week's chemical weapons attack are fabricated, he says

(CNN) Syrian President Bashar al-Assad dismissed reports last week's chemical weapons attack -- widely blamed on his regime -- as "100%" fabrication.

In an interview with news agency AFP, conducted under restrictions imposed by the Syrian government at the presidential palace in Damascus, Assad claimed the reported details of what happened were not credible because their source was al-Qaeda's former affiliate in Syria, Nusra Front.

The entire incident was "fabricated" and "unconvincing," he claimed.

Eighty-nine people were killed and others injured in the April 4 chemical attack in Idlib province. The United States, Turkey and other Western states have blamed the Assad regime for the deaths.

CNN interviewed victims of the attack, who fled to nearby Turkey, who recounted the horrific aftermath of a gas attack, saying the town of Khan Sheikhoun was struck by regime warplanes.

