(CNN) The UN Security Council (UNSC) failed yet again on Wednesday to pass a resolution condemning last week's chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of people in Syria.

Permanent member Russia vetoed the resolution which sought to condemn the killings and call on the Assad regime to cooperate with an international investigation into the attack.

Over 20 UNSC resolutions on Syria have been passed, most with unanimous backing, but if one of the five permanent members of the UNSC vetoes a draft resolution, it automatically fails.

Wednesday's veto was the eighth time Russia has used its veto -- often along with China -- to torpedo a UN draft resolution on Syria since its civil war began in 2011.

4 October 2011