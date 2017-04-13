Good Samaritans are rock stars in this classroom

Story highlights Social studies teacher Brian O'Connor uses CNN Heroes as a learning tool

His fifth-graders study good deeds and seek to emulate them

Chappaqua, New York (CNN) The biggest CNN Heroes fan in the world might be a 5th grade social studies teacher in the suburbs of New York City.

For the last eight years, Brian O'Connor has used the campaign to educate and motivate his students at Seven Bridges Middle School -- more than 700 students so far.

"You can't help but be moved by the amazing stuff that they're doing and the goodness just radiating off of these people," he said.

O'Connor's passion for CNN Heroes began in 2009, when he watched the annual broadcast of "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute." He was so touched by the stories of the 10 men and women who were honored that he knew he had to share it.

"My driving thought was ... 'I need to show this to the kids in school. These 10- and 11-year-olds need to hear about these people.'"

