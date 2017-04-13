Story highlights A man on a United flight from Houston to Calgary was allegedly stung by a scorpion

Flight attendants quickly corralled the venomous creature and flushed it down an airplane toilet

(CNN) It's been a rough week for United Airlines.

The same day a passenger was infamously dragged off a United plane in Chicago, a man on a United flight from Houston to Calgary was allegedly stung by a scorpion.

The venomous creature fell from an overhead bin and landed on Richard Bell's hair as he was eating lunch Sunday in his business class seat, according to his wife Linda.

Richard and Linda Bell

"My husband felt something in his hair. He grabbed it out of his hair and it fell onto his dinner table. As he was grabbing it by the tail it stung him," she told CNN.

She said her husband shooed the scorpion off his tray and it landed in the aisle, catching the attention of a nearby passenger who cried, "Oh my god, that's a scorpion."

Read More