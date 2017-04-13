Story highlights Explosions near Dortmund's team bus Tuesday

Monaco won rescheduled first leg 3-2

Sahin says he gets goosebumps when he thinks of attack

(CNN) Borussia Dortmund midfielder Nuri Sahin has said he will never forget the faces of his teammates as the Dortmund team bus was hit in a bomb attack Tuesday en route to a Champions League quarterfinal.

"I would not wish a feeling like this on anyone," the Turkey international told Norwegian TV after Wednesday's rescheduled first-leg tie against Monaco, which the German side lost 3-2.

Three explosives shattered windows and injured Dortmund defender Marc Bartra in an attack German authorities said was suspected to have "terrorist involvement."

The incident happened 90 minutes before Tuesday's scheduled kickoff and about six miles from Dortmund's stadium.