Story highlights Court: Russia did not do enough to prevent the attack by Chechen terrorists

There were "serious shortcomings" in the Russian investigation into the attack

(CNN) The European Court of Human Rights ruled Thursday that Russia failed to do enough to prevent a 2004 terrorist attack on a school in Beslan, North Ossetia, where more than 330 people were killed,

The case was brought by relatives of those killed or injured and survivors of the attack, in which more than 1,000 people -- most of them children -- were held hostage for more than two days in a school gymnasium rigged with explosives by heavily armed Chechen separatists.

More than 180 children were among those killed by the end of the siege.

Photos: Beslan siege: In pictures Photos: Beslan siege: In pictures Beslan siege – On September 1, 2004, armed Chechen rebels took approximately 1,200 children and adults hostage at a school in Beslan, North Ossetia. Hundreds of people were killed as a result of the three-day siege in southern Russia. Hide Caption 1 of 15 Photos: Beslan siege: In pictures Beslan siege – Ossetian soldiers take position near the school where a group of gunmen, wearing belts laden with explosives, held the hostages. Hide Caption 2 of 15 Photos: Beslan siege: In pictures Beslan siege – Soldiers wait in position near the school in Beslan. Russian commandos took over the school and freed many hostages on the third day of the siege. Hide Caption 3 of 15 Photos: Beslan siege: In pictures Beslan siege: In pictures – An Ossetian policeman and volunteers carry a stretcher with injured schoolgirl during the rescue operation. Hide Caption 4 of 15 Photos: Beslan siege: In pictures Beslan siege: In pictures – A special police soldier carries an injured colleague, as two soldiers and two women take cover behind an armored personnel carrier during the siege. Hide Caption 5 of 15 Photos: Beslan siege: In pictures Beslan siege – A soldier takes cover as special forces storm the school to free remaining hostages. Hide Caption 6 of 15 Photos: Beslan siege: In pictures Beslan siege – A mother hugs her son in front of soldiers cordoning off the school building. Hide Caption 7 of 15 Photos: Beslan siege: In pictures Beslan siege – Ossetians comfort children during the rescue operation at Beslan school. Around 700 local residents were wounded in the hostage siege. Hide Caption 8 of 15 Photos: Beslan siege: In pictures Beslan siege – The siege ended on September 3, 2004, leaving 334 people dead -- including 186 children -- and more than 700 people wounded. Hide Caption 9 of 15 Photos: Beslan siege: In pictures Beslan siege – People look for their relatives among the bodies of the Beslan siege victims at the morgue in Vladikavkz, North Ossetia, on September 4, 2004. Hide Caption 10 of 15 Photos: Beslan siege: In pictures Hide Caption 11 of 15 Photos: Beslan siege: In pictures Beslan siege – People look for relatives among the dead bodies of the Beslan victims in Vladikavkz, North Ossetia. Hide Caption 12 of 15 Photos: Beslan siege: In pictures Beslan siege – Russian women light candles after a special memorial service at a church on September 7, 2004. Hide Caption 13 of 15 Photos: Beslan siege: In pictures Beslan siege – People take part in a "Russia-against terrorism" mass-meeting next to St Basil's Cathedral, on the Red Square in Moscow, September 7, 2004. Hide Caption 14 of 15 Photos: Beslan siege: In pictures Beslan siege – Nurpashi Kulayev stands in the defendant's cage during the proceedings of his trial in Vladikavkaz, May 24, 2006. Kulayev was the only surviving terrorist responsible for a terrorist act staged at the school. He was found guilty of terrorism and other charges and sentenced to life in prison. Hide Caption 15 of 15

In its ruling, the court said there had been "serious failings" in the Russian authorities' handling of the crisis and that it did not do enough to keep the school safe.

"The authorities had been in possession of sufficiently specific information of a planned terrorist attack in the area, linked to an educational institution. Nevertheless, not enough had been done to disrupt the terrorists meeting and preparing; insufficient steps had been taken to prevent them travelling on the day of the attack; security at the school had not been increased; and neither the school nor the public had been warned of the threat," a press release on the judgment said.

Read More