Story highlights
- Court: Russia did not do enough to prevent the attack by Chechen terrorists
- There were "serious shortcomings" in the Russian investigation into the attack
(CNN)The European Court of Human Rights ruled Thursday that Russia failed to do enough to prevent a 2004 terrorist attack on a school in Beslan, North Ossetia, where more than 330 people were killed,
The case was brought by relatives of those killed or injured and survivors of the attack, in which more than 1,000 people -- most of them children -- were held hostage for more than two days in a school gymnasium rigged with explosives by heavily armed Chechen separatists.
More than 180 children were among those killed by the end of the siege.
In its ruling, the court said there had been "serious failings" in the Russian authorities' handling of the crisis and that it did not do enough to keep the school safe.
"The authorities had been in possession of sufficiently specific information of a planned terrorist attack in the area, linked to an educational institution. Nevertheless, not enough had been done to disrupt the terrorists meeting and preparing; insufficient steps had been taken to prevent them travelling on the day of the attack; security at the school had not been increased; and neither the school nor the public had been warned of the threat," a press release on the judgment said.
The court also identified "serious shortcomings" in the investigation into the attack by the Russian authorities.
There had been no proper examination of how the victims had died, it said, and evidence had not been properly secured and preserved.
The judgment also criticized the "serious shortcoming in the planning and control of the security operation" by Russian authorities responding to the hostage situation.
"In the absence of proper legal rules, powerful weapons such as tank cannon, grenade launchers and flame-throwers had been used on the school. This had contributed to the casualties among the hostages," the judgment added.
The ECHR is not a European Union body. It was established in 1959 to rule on violations set out in the European Convention on Human Rights, of which Russia is a signatory. However in late 2015 the Russian parliament passed a law allowing it to overrule judgments for the court and allowing the Russian constitution to take precedence.