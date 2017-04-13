Breaking News

Court: Serious failings in Russian response to Beslan hostage crisis

By Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

Updated 5:33 AM ET, Thu April 13, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Two volunteers carry a stretcher as they approach the burning school during the rescue operation in Beslan, northern Ossetia, 03 September 2004.
Two volunteers carry a stretcher as they approach the burning school during the rescue operation in Beslan, northern Ossetia, 03 September 2004.

Story highlights

  • Court: Russia did not do enough to prevent the attack by Chechen terrorists
  • There were "serious shortcomings" in the Russian investigation into the attack

(CNN)The European Court of Human Rights ruled Thursday that Russia failed to do enough to prevent a 2004 terrorist attack on a school in Beslan, North Ossetia, where more than 330 people were killed,

The case was brought by relatives of those killed or injured and survivors of the attack, in which more than 1,000 people -- most of them children -- were held hostage for more than two days in a school gymnasium rigged with explosives by heavily armed Chechen separatists.
More than 180 children were among those killed by the end of the siege.
    Beslan siege: In pictures
    Photos: Beslan siege: In pictures
    On September 1, 2004, armed Chechen rebels took approximately 1,200 children and adults hostage at a school in Beslan, North Ossetia. Hundreds of people were killed as a result of the three-day siege in southern Russia.
    Photos: Beslan siege: In pictures
    Beslan siegeOn September 1, 2004, armed Chechen rebels took approximately 1,200 children and adults hostage at a school in Beslan, North Ossetia. Hundreds of people were killed as a result of the three-day siege in southern Russia.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 15
    Ossetian soldiers take position near the school where a group of gunmen, wearing belts laden with explosives, held the hostages.
    Photos: Beslan siege: In pictures
    Beslan siegeOssetian soldiers take position near the school where a group of gunmen, wearing belts laden with explosives, held the hostages.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 15
    Soldiers wait in position near the school in Beslan. Russian commandos took over the school and freed many hostages on the third day of the siege.
    Photos: Beslan siege: In pictures
    Beslan siegeSoldiers wait in position near the school in Beslan. Russian commandos took over the school and freed many hostages on the third day of the siege.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 15
    An Ossetian policeman and volunteers carry a stretcher with injured schoolgirl during the rescue operation.
    Photos: Beslan siege: In pictures
    Beslan siege: In picturesAn Ossetian policeman and volunteers carry a stretcher with injured schoolgirl during the rescue operation.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 15
    A special police soldier carries an injured colleague, as two soldiers and two women take cover behind an armored personnel carrier during the siege.
    Photos: Beslan siege: In pictures
    Beslan siege: In picturesA special police soldier carries an injured colleague, as two soldiers and two women take cover behind an armored personnel carrier during the siege.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 15
    A soldier takes cover as special forces storm the school to free remaining hostages.
    Photos: Beslan siege: In pictures
    Beslan siegeA soldier takes cover as special forces storm the school to free remaining hostages.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 15
    A mother hugs her son in front of soldiers cordoning off the school building.
    Photos: Beslan siege: In pictures
    Beslan siegeA mother hugs her son in front of soldiers cordoning off the school building.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 15
    Ossetians comfort children during the rescue operation at Beslan school. Around 700 local residents were wounded in the hostage siege.
    Photos: Beslan siege: In pictures
    Beslan siegeOssetians comfort children during the rescue operation at Beslan school. Around 700 local residents were wounded in the hostage siege.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 15
    The siege ended on September 3, 2004, leaving 334 people dead -- including 186 children -- and more than 700 people wounded.
    Photos: Beslan siege: In pictures
    Beslan siegeThe siege ended on September 3, 2004, leaving 334 people dead -- including 186 children -- and more than 700 people wounded.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 15
    People look for their relatives among the bodies of the Beslan siege victims at the morgue in Vladikavkz, North Ossetia, on September 4, 2004.
    Photos: Beslan siege: In pictures
    Beslan siegePeople look for their relatives among the bodies of the Beslan siege victims at the morgue in Vladikavkz, North Ossetia, on September 4, 2004.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 15
    Amanpour disturbing images warning
    Photos: Beslan siege: In pictures
    Hide Caption
    11 of 15
    People look for relatives among the dead bodies of the Beslan victims in Vladikavkz, North Ossetia.
    Photos: Beslan siege: In pictures
    Beslan siegePeople look for relatives among the dead bodies of the Beslan victims in Vladikavkz, North Ossetia.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 15
    Russian women light candles after a special memorial service at a church on September 7, 2004.
    Photos: Beslan siege: In pictures
    Beslan siegeRussian women light candles after a special memorial service at a church on September 7, 2004.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 15
    People take part in a &quot;Russia-against terrorism&quot; mass-meeting next to St Basil&#39;s Cathedral, on the Red Square in Moscow, September 7, 2004.
    Photos: Beslan siege: In pictures
    Beslan siegePeople take part in a "Russia-against terrorism" mass-meeting next to St Basil's Cathedral, on the Red Square in Moscow, September 7, 2004.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 15
    Nurpashi Kulayev stands in the defendant&#39;s cage during the proceedings of his trial in Vladikavkaz, May 24, 2006. Kulayev was the only surviving terrorist responsible for a terrorist act staged at the school. He was found guilty of terrorism and other charges and sentenced to life in prison.
    Photos: Beslan siege: In pictures
    Beslan siegeNurpashi Kulayev stands in the defendant's cage during the proceedings of his trial in Vladikavkaz, May 24, 2006. Kulayev was the only surviving terrorist responsible for a terrorist act staged at the school. He was found guilty of terrorism and other charges and sentenced to life in prison.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 15
    Beslan siege 6Beslan siege 2Beslan siege 1beslan russia stretcher filebeslan russia special forcesBeslan siege 4Beslan siege 10Beslan siege 3Beslan siege 5Beslan siege 9Amanpour disturbing images warningBeslan siege 11Beslan siege 8Beslan siege 7Beslan siege 12
    In its ruling, the court said there had been "serious failings" in the Russian authorities' handling of the crisis and that it did not do enough to keep the school safe.
    "The authorities had been in possession of sufficiently specific information of a planned terrorist attack in the area, linked to an educational institution. Nevertheless, not enough had been done to disrupt the terrorists meeting and preparing; insufficient steps had been taken to prevent them travelling on the day of the attack; security at the school had not been increased; and neither the school nor the public had been warned of the threat," a press release on the judgment said.
    Read More
    The court also identified "serious shortcomings" in the investigation into the attack by the Russian authorities.
    There had been no proper examination of how the victims had died, it said, and evidence had not been properly secured and preserved.
    A mother hugs her son in front of soldiers cordoning off the school building in the town of Beslan, North Ossetia, on September 4, 2004, after Russian security forces gained control of the school.
    A mother hugs her son in front of soldiers cordoning off the school building in the town of Beslan, North Ossetia, on September 4, 2004, after Russian security forces gained control of the school.
    The judgment also criticized the "serious shortcoming in the planning and control of the security operation" by Russian authorities responding to the hostage situation.
    "In the absence of proper legal rules, powerful weapons such as tank cannon, grenade launchers and flame-throwers had been used on the school. This had contributed to the casualties among the hostages," the judgment added.
    The ECHR is not a European Union body. It was established in 1959 to rule on violations set out in the European Convention on Human Rights, of which Russia is a signatory. However in late 2015 the Russian parliament passed a law allowing it to overrule judgments for the court and allowing the Russian constitution to take precedence.