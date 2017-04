George Lucas, Billie Lourd remember Carrie Fisher at Star Wars Celebration

(CNN) "She was the boss. It was her war."

That's how George Lucas remembered the late Carrie Fisher at the massive "Star Wars" fan convention, Star Wars Celebration, on Thursday.

The "Star Wars" creator spoke at the gathering in Orlando, Florida, in tribute of Fisher, who played the iconic Princess Leia in the series. Fisher died of cardiac arrest in December at age 60.

"There's not many people like her," Lucas told the convention hall, standing next to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. "She was the toughest of the group."

Billie Lourd, Fisher's daughter, then spoke of her late mother and her role as Leia.

Read More