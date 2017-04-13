Story highlights Olivia Newton-John says she's 'excited' for the 40th anniversary of 'Grease' next year

(CNN) Olivia Newton-John could never have envisioned "those summer nights" continuing for decades.

"I'm not a fortune teller," Newton-John told CNN. "I don't think anyone could have imagined a movie would go on almost 40 years and would still be popular and people would still be talking to me about it all the time and loving it. It's just one of those movies. I'm very lucky to have been a part of it. It's given so many people pleasure."

The four-time Grammy-award winner gained international fame in 1978, when she starred alongside John Travolta as Sandy in the movie musical, "Grease."

Her iconic high-waisted black leather pants? Newton-John still owns them but not for much longer.

