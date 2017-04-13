Breaking News

Married reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt announced in April that they are expecting their first child in October 2017.
(CNN)For years fans thought Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt were faking their relationship for publicity, a theory they've since admitted they didn't do much to tamp down with some of their shenanigans.

But if their latest news is a stunt Speidi win the award for most committed in Hollywood.
The couple have announced that Montag is pregnant, thus silencing for a little while at least the haters who said they were just together for publicity and wouldn't last.
    It's kind of understandable given that they are one of reality TV's most infamous -- and disliked -- couples after finding fame on MTV's "The Hills" which was later revealed to be all sorts of scripted.
    And they have never shied away from the limelight, including Montag appearing in Playboy, offering up documentation of her extensive plastic surgery and both of them appearing on other reality shows including "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!" and the British version of "Celebrity Big Brother."
    Montag even released an album titled "Superficial."
    The couple have admitted that some things weren't real.
    In a 2014 E! special "After Shock: Heidi & Spencer" the couple revealed they staged fights on "The Hills" and sold false stories of their splitting to tabloids.
    "Spencer and I would have fake break-ups and fake fights as it was our only chance of getting paid and we absolutely regret that now," Montag said. "That was why people thought that our relationship wasn't genuine and that was all our own fault."
    But the pair, who will celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary on April 25, are set to have their first child in October and naturally shared their good news via a cover story in Us Weekly.
    Pratt, 33, told the publication he found out when he awoke to his wife standing at their bedside.
    "The look on her face, I can't even describe it," he said. "She was literally glowing. I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread."
    Montag, 30, told Faithwire last year she "had to pray to get my husband to even...agree to have a kid" but was hopeful about their starting a family.
    "You know the excitement of it (but) you know it is not so easy, not everyone can just have kids whenever they want, you know there is a lot of hardship and prayers and certain things you have to put in to that," she said.