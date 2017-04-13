Story highlights The pair celebrate 8 years married April 25

(CNN) For years fans thought Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt were faking their relationship for publicity, a theory they've since admitted they didn't do much to tamp down with some of their shenanigans.

But if their latest news is a stunt Speidi win the award for most committed in Hollywood.

The couple have announced that Montag is pregnant, thus silencing for a little while at least the haters who said they were just together for publicity and wouldn't last.

It's kind of understandable given that they are one of reality TV's most infamous -- and disliked -- couples after finding fame on MTV's "The Hills" which was later revealed to be all sorts of scripted.

And they have never shied away from the limelight, including Montag appearing in Playboy, offering up documentation of her extensive plastic surgery and both of them appearing on other reality shows including "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!" and the British version of "Celebrity Big Brother."

