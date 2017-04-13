Why are India's superstars descending on Hong Kong this weekend?

Story highlights Bollywood megastar Salman Khan will lead a galaxy of Indian stars in a Hong Kong concert

The event, scheduled for this weekend, will cost $2.8mil

(CNN) Hong Kong is used to hosting a variety of events, international and regional. But this weekend, the island city will witness something unique.

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan will lead a galaxy of Indian stars to Hong Kong, to perform at the largest Indian concert to ever take place there.

The Hong Kong concert, which will also feature performers like Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and South Indian dance legend Prabhudeva, is part of the "Da-Bangg" world tour that will also travel next weekend to New Zealand, Australia, and then possibly later in the fall to the UK, Canada and the U.S.

Khan, on a call from Mumbai, India, told CNN the concert was proof of how large the Indian community is and how it is "all over the world".

The numbers surrounding the Hong Kong concert are astounding - it costs $2.8 million, showcases 300 bags of props and costumes, a 150-people troupe, 70 dancers, 12 LED screens and 11 Indian stars. The performers will take up 102 rooms in the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, and will be ferried around in 55 cars.

Read More