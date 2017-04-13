(CNN) Amazon's "American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story" is about a man's fight against the status quo. At least, that's how the Playboy founder's son Cooper Hefner sees it.

What he also sees from his perch at the top of the Playboy kingdom: a fight that's not really over.

"There seems to be a resurrection of the conservative movement," Hefner, who took on the role of chief creative officer in 2016, told CNN in a recent interview. "For me, I step back and say, 'Well, we have a soap box. How do we make sure that we're continuing to participate in that conversation and that fight while making sure to celebrate our past."

At 25, Hefner has already won what he saw as a significant battle. In February, Playboy decided to reverse its decision to eliminate nude pictures less than a year after a splashy announcement declared they would end the practice.

Cooper Hefner

He called the decision to do away with nudes "an example of PC culture overwhelming the office."

Read More