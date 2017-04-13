(CNN) Nearly ten years ago, Chelsea Handler made her late-night debut on E! with "Chelsea Lately." The after-hours party served up heaps of pop culture gab and raunch-filled perspective for seven seasons.

Now heading into her second year on Netflix, that world couldn't seem further from Handler's mind.

"I have a whole tribute to [White House press secretary] Sean Spicer that I can't wait for the whole world to see," Handler told CNN during a recent interview on her talk show's set. "I love it."

The late-night menu Handler currently serves on "Chelsea" is reflective of a shift in her interests.

She is sucked into the 24-hour news cycle these days and shares her unfiltered thoughts about what she calls President Donald Trump's "shit show of an administration." But the "frightening" feelings she sometimes experiences only fuel her desire to get involved, do more and say more.

