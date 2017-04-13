Story highlights
- The Cannes Film Festival debuted its 2017 lineup on Thursday
- The festival runs from May 17 to May 28
(CNN)With films about war, refugees and the environment, politics appear poised to steal the spotlight at this year's Cannes Film Festival.
"We are in a suspenseful moment for the world. Since we have a new surprise every day from Donald Trump, I hope Syria and North Korea will not cause a shadow on the festival," said Cannes Film Festival president Pierre Lescure on Thursday, while announcing the lineup of films to be showcased.
Despite the current political climate, expect to see the typical set of global stars walk the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
Contenders for the Palme d'Or prize include Sophia Coppola's Civil War set "The Beguiled," starring Nicole Kidman and Kirsten Dunst; Netflix's family drama "The Meyerowitz Stories," starring Dustin Hoffman, Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller; and "Wonderstruck," featuring Michelle Williams and Julianne Moore in a 1920s tale.
"An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power," former Vice President Al Gore's climate change follow to his 2006 film "An Inconvenient Truth," is among the nearly 50 films that will be screened.
A trailer for the film includes video of President Trump joking about global warming.
Also politically themed, actress Vanessa Redgrave will make her directorial debut with the documentary "Sea Sorrow," which takes an historical look at the current migrant crisis.
Television will also be featured at this year's festival, though not in competition. The first two episodes of David Lynch's "Twin Peaks" will screen, along with Season 2 of Jane Campion's "Top of the Lake."
The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 17 to May 28.