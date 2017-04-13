Story highlights The Cannes Film Festival debuted its 2017 lineup on Thursday

The festival runs from May 17 to May 28

(CNN) With films about war, refugees and the environment, politics appear poised to steal the spotlight at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

"We are in a suspenseful moment for the world. Since we have a new surprise every day from Donald Trump, I hope Syria and North Korea will not cause a shadow on the festival," said Cannes Film Festival president Pierre Lescure on Thursday, while announcing the lineup of films to be showcased.

Pierre Lescure, president of the Cannes Film Festival.

Despite the current political climate, expect to see the typical set of global stars walk the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Contenders for the Palme d'Or prize include Sophia Coppola's Civil War set "The Beguiled," starring Nicole Kidman and Kirsten Dunst; Netflix's family drama "The Meyerowitz Stories," starring Dustin Hoffman, Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller; and "Wonderstruck," featuring Michelle Williams and Julianne Moore in a 1920s tale.

"An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power," former Vice President Al Gore's climate change follow to his 2006 film "An Inconvenient Truth," is among the nearly 50 films that will be screened.

