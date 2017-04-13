CNN 10 - April 14, 2017

Our coverage this Friday takes you around the world, from the Middle East to Asia to Australia. You'll hear what Syria's president is saying about a recent chemical attack in his country; you'll learn how seeing North Korea's leader in person is a tightly controlled opportunity; you'll take a tour of the Great Barrier Reef amid reports of coral bleaching. Plus, for fans of creative clean-up contraptions, we present Mr. Trash Wheel.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. Coptic Christians, who've been targeted by multiple terrorist attacks in recent years, make up about 10 percent of the population of what North African country?

2. What kind of facility was targeted by a recent U.S. missile strike on Syria, which came in response to a chemical weapons attack that was widely blamed on the Syrian government?

3. Including Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was sworn in this week, a total of how many justices have served on the U.S. Supreme Court throughout its history? (What number justice did Gorsuch become?)

4. What is 2014 JO25, which is estimated to be 2,000 feet in size and expected to generate great interest next week?

5. Russia's only Mediterranean naval base is located in what war-torn, Middle Eastern nation?

6. With conditions, and at an estimated cost of $163 million, New York has become the first U.S. state to offer what to students?

7. What nation is set to vote on a referendum this Sunday that could change the government's parliamentary system into a presidential one?

8. This week, a U.S. aircraft carrier strike group headed for the waters off what divided peninsula?

9. What element, the most common in the known universe, is being tested as a fuel source for a train in Germany and a car model in California?

10. Who is the leader of North Korea, a nation recently described as "primed and ready" for a sixth nuclear test?

