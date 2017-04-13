North Korea may be able to arm missiles with Sarin, Japan PM says

Tokyo (CNN) North Korea may already have the capability to deliver missiles equipped with sarin nerve agent, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday.

"The security situation around our country is getting increasingly severe," Abe said, who was addressing the Japanese parliament's diplomacy and defense committee.

"We have just talked about Syria. There is a possibility that North Korea already has a capability to put sarin on warheads to strike the ground," he said.

Abe did not provide any evidence why he felt North Korea had the capability to equip missiles with chemical weapons.

