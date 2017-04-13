NASA's night time satellite images show huge growth of Indian cities

(CNN) New satellite imagery released Thursday by NASA shows the vast growth of Indian cities in recent years.

Huge swaths of northern India, relatively dark in 2012 night shots, are lit up by huge new urban areas in imagery from 2016.

According to the Oxford Economics Global City Forecast , of the 20 fastest-growing cities in the 2015-19 period, fourteen are in India.

Surat, in north-western Gujarat province, is expected to grow around 10% a year until 2030, "making it the strongest growing city in our global database," according to Oxford Economics.

Night satellites

