Story highlights The area targeted by the MOAB has always been difficult to attack

Craggy mountains and caves hewn from sheer rock have been hideouts for decades

(CNN) Back in late 2001 when Osama bin Laden was US enemy No. 1, I spent a good bit of time in the Afghan mountains not far from where the MOAB was dropped.

Bin Laden's hideout was Tora Bora, on the same mountain ridge in the Achin district of Nangarhar. We watched as American bombers flew lazy eights in the sky awaiting their bombing runs.

When the go was given, we could at times see stacks of bombs cascading toward the rugged and unforgiving mountainside.

What surprised me back then was the limit of the damage the bombs caused. Scrambling around the freshly cleaved boulders following the bombings, bin Laden's tunnel entrances were still discernible; we could even clamber into a few.

At the back of some were mountains of ammunition: small and medium caliber rounds for AK-47s and heavier machine guns, perfectly preserved in their original tin and wood cases.