Finding art in the ordinary

A woman crosses a Philadelphia street in this photo taken in 1963 by Ray K. Metzker, a renowned photographer whose work can be found in dozens of art museums across the world. Sixty of Metzker's prints can be seen in "Abstractions," an exhibit at Les Douches Gallery in Paris. "Metzker holds a special place in the history of American photography," according to Les Douches Gallery. "His work, consisting exclusively of black and white images, is completely representative of an entire generation of profoundly experimental photographers."

A girl is seen under the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in 1966. "Metzker's unique and continually evolving mastery of light, shadow and line transform the ordinary in the realm of pure visual delight," according to Laurence Miller, a New York gallery owner who assisted in the Paris exhibit.

Much of Metzker's work involves street photography. "Montages, juxtaposition, multiple exposures, double exposures. ... Metzker set no limits on his creativity," the Paris gallery says in its exhibit.

People are photographed on a street in Chicago in 1958.

A woman in Almeria, Spain, in 1961.

A city square in Philadelphia in 1964. Metzker was born in Milwaukee but spent much of his life in Philadelphia. He died in 2014 at the age of 83.

A street in Barcelona, Spain, in 1961. Metzker "was terrifically different," Miller told The New York Times after Metzker's death. "He was never satisfied with simplicity."

It appears as though a spotlight is shining on this woman in 1962 Philadelphia.

A shadow splits a car windshield in Philadelphia.