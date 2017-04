Finding art in the ordinary

A woman crosses a Philadelphia street in this photo taken in 1963 by Ray K. Metzker, a renowned photographer whose work can be found in dozens of art museums across the world. Sixty of Metzker's prints can be seen in "Abstractions," an exhibit at Les Douches Gallery in Paris. "Metzker holds a special place in the history of American photography," according to Les Douches Gallery. "His work, consisting exclusively of black and white images, is completely representative of an entire generation of profoundly experimental photographers."