Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes other cities

Story highlights Bosnian-born artist known for his urban style with a Renaissance twist

Paco Rosic: "Every American city has a rich history"

St. Louis, Missouri (CNN) A Bosnian refugee turned world-renowned aerosol artist is putting the finishing touches on an impressive 1,000-square-foot canvas.

Wearing a gas mask, standing on scaffolding for hours at a time and using endless cans of spray paint, Paco Rosic is painting the history of St. Louis, Missouri, on the ceiling and walls of a building not far from Budweiser.

Rosic's art takes viewers on a journey from settlement of the Mississippi River town in the mid-1700s through the World's Fair and into the development of its iconic sports teams and beer factories.

"I want it to look as if you took a book about St. Louis, threw it in the air and the pages blew all over the ceiling in different stages -- so that you could actually see the story come to life," Rosic told CNN.

The artist revealed the nearly finished project to the public Wednesday night and is now looking for venues to paint the histories of other storied American cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C.

Read More