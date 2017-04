(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- The US military dropped the " mother of all bombs " on an ISIS target in Afghanistan. Look here for the latest CNN updates and analysis.

-- The United Airlines passenger who was dragged off a flight this week has a concussion and broken nose and will file a lawsuit, his attorney says. Experts say the passenger has a strong legal case

-- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad dismissed last week's chemical attack in Idlib province as "100% fabrication" -- an assertion at odds with eyewitness accounts.

-- A New York judge was found dead in the Hudson River. The investigation into her death points to a possible suicide , two law enforcement sources say.