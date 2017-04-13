(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- The US military dropped the "mother of all bombs" on an ISIS target in Afghanistan. Look here for the latest CNN updates and analysis.
-- The United Airlines passenger who was dragged off a flight this week has a concussion and broken nose and will file a lawsuit, his attorney says. Experts say the passenger has a strong legal case.
-- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad dismissed last week's chemical attack in Idlib province as "100% fabrication" -- an assertion at odds with eyewitness accounts.
-- A New York judge was found dead in the Hudson River. The investigation into her death points to a possible suicide, two law enforcement sources say.
-- Satellite photos show a nuclear site in North Korea is ready for a test, monitoring service 38 North says.
-- The outing of a "Survivor" cast member as transgender has sparked outrage. (You can watch the moment he was outed here.)
-- Headed to the movies this weekend? Read our film review of "The Fate of the Furious."