Malala Yousafzai becomes youngest honorary citizen of Canada

(CNN) Malala Yousafzai has added yet another accolade to her growing list: honorary citizen of Canada.

At 19, she became the youngest person to receive that honor after Canada awarded her the title during an honorary citizenship ceremony in Ottawa on Wednesday.

"I'm humbled to accept honorary citizenship of your country," she said during a speech to the House of Commons, where she got a standing ovation from parliamentarians.

"While I will always be a proud Pashtun and a proud citizen of Pakistan, I'm grateful to be an honorary member of your nation of heroes."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau handed her a certificate documenting her citizenship, along with a flag.