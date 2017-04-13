Nigeria foils plans to bomb US, UK embassies in Abuja

Story highlights 6 Boko Haram members were arrested for the planned attack last month, Nigerian officials say

In 2011, Boko Haram killed at least 21 people in a car bomb explosion at the UN headquarters in Abuja

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Nigeria's secret service says it foiled a planned attack by Boko Haram militants on the US and UK embassies in the country's capital, Abuja.

Six ISIS-linked Boko Haram members were arrested for the planned attack last month, the Department of State Services (DSS) said.

"The group had perfected plans to attack the UK and American Embassies and other western interests in Abuja," DSS official Tony Opuiyo said in a statement.

The men were arrested March 25 and 26 in Abuja and central Benue state, Opuiyo added. Another man was previously arrested, on March 22, in north-eastern Yobe state, the DSS said. That man confessed to being part of the group, officials said.

