Nigeria's anti-corruption unit finds $43 million cash in Lagos apartment

Story highlights Nigeria's anti-corruption agency discovered $43 million in cash at a Lagos apartment

This is the latest in a string of busts thanks to a new whistleblowing policy

Lagos (CNN) The Nigerian anti-corruption unit discovered more than $43 million in US dollars at an upscale apartment in Lagos.

The anti-graft agency said in a statement it raided the apartment Tuesday after a tipoff about a "haggard" woman in "dirty clothes" taking bags in and out of the apartment.

The agency said it also found 23.2 million naira (Nigerian currency worth $75,000) and £27,800 (UK currency, worth $35,000 US) "neatly arranged" inside cabinets hidden behind wooden panels of a bedroom wardrobe.

The money was found in an apartment in an upscale part of Lagos

The commission said the funds are "suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity" but no arrests have been made yet.

Nigeria has struggled with corruption and looted funds for decades, but the watchdog unit has been on a lucky streak.