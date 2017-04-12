Minister: Blast at Turkish police station was a terror attack

Story highlights Blast originally thought to be an accident is called a terror attack

(CNN) A deadly blast at a police station in Diyarbakir, a city in southeastern Turkey, has been called a terror attack by a Turkish official.

The explosion on Tuesday killed three people and injured at least 10 others, said interior minister Suleyman Soylu in state news agency Anadolu.

One policeman died Wednesday in the hospital, another person had died Tuesday and a technician's body was found in the rubble, according to officials.

At first, officials thought the blast was related to the repair of an armored vehicle, but later determined it was a "terror incident," Soylu said.

He said it appeared that someone had gotten inside the building to put explosives, saying "we understood that it is through a tunnel that they put explosives."