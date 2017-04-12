Breaking News

Anti-government protests in Venezuela

Updated 1:18 PM ET, Fri July 7, 2017

Venezuelan lawmakers Luis Stefanelli, left, and Jose Regnault stand in a corridor of the National Assembly after a clash with demonstrators in Caracas, Venezuela, on Wednesday, July 5. Supporters of embattled President Nicolas Maduro stormed the building and attacked opposition lawmakers, witnesses said. At least seven legislative employees and five lawmakers were injured, according to National Assembly President Julio Borges. Journalists said they were also assaulted.
Venezuelan authorities inspect the area around the Supreme Court in Caracas after a stolen police helicopter attacked the building with grenades on Tuesday, June 27. The helicopter was allegedly piloted by Oscar Perez, an officer in the country's investigative police force. Maduro called it an attempted coup.
National Guard members clash with deputies of the National Assembly in the Parliament's courtyard in Caracas on June 27. Venezuela has seen widespread unrest since March 29, when the Supreme Court dissolved Parliament and transferred all legislative powers to itself. The decision was later reversed, but protests have continued across the country.
A boy runs under a national flag during a June 27 protest in Caracas.
A boy runs under a national flag during a June 27 protest in Caracas.
Maduro talks on a cell phone during Army Day celebrations in Caracas on Saturday, June 24. Anti-government protesters have accused Maduro of eroding democracy, and they want him to step down.
Maduro talks on a cell phone during Army Day celebrations in Caracas on Saturday, June 24. Anti-government protesters have accused Maduro of eroding democracy, and they want him to step down.
Protesters tear down a fence at the La Carlota airbase outside Caracas on Friday, June 23. A soldier shot a demonstrator through the fence at the base on the previous day, killing him.
Protester David Jose Vallenilla is shot through a fence by a member of the National Guard near a military base in Caracas on Thursday, June 22. Vallenilla later died in the hospital after suffering three gunshot wounds to the chest.
Protester David Jose Vallenilla is shot through a fence by a member of the National Guard near a military base in Caracas on Thursday, June 22. Vallenilla later died in the hospital after suffering three gunshot wounds to the chest.
Maduro holds up a copy of the Venezuelan constitution during a news conference at the presidential palace in Caracas on June 22. Maduro has called for changes to the constitution amid the unrest.
Maduro holds up a copy of the Venezuelan constitution during a news conference at the presidential palace in Caracas on June 22. Maduro has called for changes to the constitution amid the unrest.
A protester hides behind a barrier in Caracas on June 22.
A protester hides behind a barrier in Caracas on June 22.
An opposition activist displays bullet shells during an anti-government demonstration on Monday, June 19.
An opposition activist displays bullet shells during an anti-government demonstration on Monday, June 19.
People flee during a clash between opposition demonstrators and riot police in Caracas on June 19.
People flee during a clash between opposition demonstrators and riot police in Caracas on June 19.
Opposition activists aim projectiles toward riot police during a demonstration on June 19.
Opposition activists aim projectiles toward riot police during a demonstration on June 19.
Demonstrators stand in front of a police vehicle on June 19.
Demonstrators stand in front of a police vehicle on June 19.
Demonstrators clash with riot police in Caracas on Saturday, June 10.
Demonstrators clash with riot police in Caracas on Saturday, June 10.
Demonstrators gather on Thursday, June 8, to protest the death of young activist Neomar Lander. Lander reportedly died during clashes with riot police on Wednesday, June 7.
Demonstrators gather on Thursday, June 8, to protest the death of young activist Neomar Lander. Lander reportedly died during clashes with riot police on Wednesday, June 7.
A street in eastern Caracas is painted with the names of people killed during more than two months of protests.
A street in eastern Caracas is painted with the names of people killed during more than two months of protests.
During a "Grandparents' March" in Caracas, a man is blocked by police from reaching the Government Ombudsman's Office on Friday, May 12.
Opposition activists scuffle with riot police in Caracas on May 12.
Opposition activists scuffle with riot police in Caracas on May 12.
Anti-government protesters face off against military forces during an opposition march in Caracas on Wednesday, May 10.
Anti-government protesters face off against military forces during an opposition march in Caracas on Wednesday, May 10.
Thousands of Venezuelan protesters march on a Caracas highway on May 10.
Thousands of Venezuelan protesters march on a Caracas highway on May 10.
Opposition activists clash with riot police in Caracas on Monday, May 8.
Opposition activists clash with riot police in Caracas on Monday, May 8.
An armored National Guard vehicle runs over a protester in Caracas on Wednesday, May 3. The protester, 22-year-old Pedro Michell Yaminne, survived, his mother told CNN. Interior and justice minister Nestor Reverol told reporters that the "lamentable" incident was under investigation. He said that moments before Yaminne was run over, demonstrators hurled a Molotov cocktail at the armored vehicle, opened the side door and "brutally assaulted" the driver.
A demonstrator catches on fire during protests in Caracas on May 3. It happened as protesters clashed with police and the gas tank of a police motorbike exploded. Other photos from the scene showed the man being attended to with burns on his body.
A demonstrator catches on fire during protests in Caracas on May 3. It happened as protesters clashed with police and the gas tank of a police motorbike exploded. Other photos from the scene showed the man being attended to with burns on his body.
A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle during protests in Caracas on Wednesday, April 19.
A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle during protests in Caracas on Wednesday, April 19.
A protester aims a Molotov cocktail at police on April 19.
A protester aims a Molotov cocktail at police on April 19.
Opposition leader Henrique Capriles reacts to tear gas during a protest on April 19.
Opposition leader Henrique Capriles reacts to tear gas during a protest on April 19.
Rescue workers tend to a demonstrator hit by a tear gas canister during anti-government protests on April 19.
Rescue workers tend to a demonstrator hit by a tear gas canister during anti-government protests on April 19.
Riot police clash with demonstrators while tear gas fills the air in Caracas on April 19.
Riot police clash with demonstrators while tear gas fills the air in Caracas on April 19.
Opposition protesters burn an effigy of their country&#39;s vice president, Tareck El Aissami, during a protest in Caracas on Sunday, April 16.
Opposition protesters burn an effigy of their country's vice president, Tareck El Aissami, during a protest in Caracas on Sunday, April 16.
A demonstrator reacts during a march in Caracas on Saturday, April 15.
A demonstrator reacts during a march in Caracas on Saturday, April 15.
A protester suffering from the effects of tear gas is carried away on Thursday, April 13.
A protester suffering from the effects of tear gas is carried away on Thursday, April 13.
Clouds of tear gas spread across a highway in Caracas during clashes on Monday, April 10.
Clouds of tear gas spread across a highway in Caracas during clashes on Monday, April 10.
Demonstrators help a journalist whose leg was injured while covering clashes in Caracas on April 10.
Demonstrators help a journalist whose leg was injured while covering clashes in Caracas on April 10.
Opposition activists are engulfed by a cloud of tear gas in Caracas on April 10.
Opposition activists are engulfed by a cloud of tear gas in Caracas on April 10.
Thousands of demonstrators protest against Maduro in Caracas on Saturday, April 8.
Thousands of demonstrators protest against Maduro in Caracas on Saturday, April 8.
Riot police are attacked with Molotov cocktails on April 8.
Riot police are attacked with Molotov cocktails on April 8.
Venezuelan police line up before clashing with opposition activists on Thursday, April 6.
Venezuelan police line up before clashing with opposition activists on Thursday, April 6.
Demonstrators fight with national police officers in Caracas on Tuesday, April 4.
Demonstrators fight with national police officers in Caracas on Tuesday, April 4.
Venezuela has been in a state of widespread unrest since March 29, when the Supreme Court dissolved Parliament and transferred all legislative powers to itself. The decision was later reversed, but protests have continued.