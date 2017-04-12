Anti-government protests in Venezuela
A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle during protests Wednesday, April 19, in Caracas, Venezuela. Opposition leaders called protesters to the streets of the capital on the national holiday that marks the beginning of the struggle for Venezuela's independence from Spain. President Nicolas Maduro and his supporters called for a countermarch on the same day. Several people were killed when protests turned violent.
Opposition leader Henrique Capriles reacts to tear gas during the protest on April 19.
Rescue workers tend to a demonstrator hit by a tear gas canister during the anti-government protests.
Thousands of demonstrators take to the streets to rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Riot police clash with demonstrators while tear gas fills the air.
Riot police deploy in expectation of large protests early on April 19.
Venezuelan opposition protesters burn an effigy of their country's Vice President, Tareck El Aissami, during a protest on Easter Sunday, April 16, in Caracas, Venezuela.
A demonstrator reacts during a march on Saturday, April 15, against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government. Several people have been killed and many more injured during recent protests and a subsequent crackdown on government opponents.
An opposition supporter throws an object at riot police on Thursday, April 13, in Caracas, Venezuela. The opposition argues it can fix the country's failing economy, which in recent years has led to shortages of basic food and medicines.
Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with protesters in Caracas, Venezuela.
A protester suffering from the effects of tear gas is evacuated during a demonstration.
Clouds of tear gas spread across a highway in Caracas, Venezuela, during clashes on Monday, April 10, between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard. Demonstrators demanded new elections and vowed to stay on the streets during the traditionally peaceful Easter Week.
A Venezuelan opposition activist holds a lit Molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police.
Demonstrators help a journalist whose leg was injured while covering clashes between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela.
Demonstrators throw stones toward Venezuelan national guard troops during a protest in Caracas.
Venezuelan opposition activists protesting President Nicolas Maduro's government are engulfed by a cloud of tear gas in Caracas.
Thousands of demonstrators protesting President Nicolas Maduro's government march on Saturday, April 8, in Caracas. The opposition accused pro-Maduro Supreme Court judges of attempting an internal "coup d'etat" when they tried days earlier to take over the opposition-majority legislature's powers.
A demonstrator throws a Molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police in eastern Caracas.
Riot police are attacked with Molotov cocktails.
Riot police stand guard at a demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela.
Venezuelan police line up before clashing with opposition activists during a protest on Thursday, April 6, against the Maduro government in Caracas.
Demonstrators fight on Tuesday, April 4, with national police officers in Caracas, Venezuela.