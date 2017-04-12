Wife of Pulse shooter pleads not guilty in Florida court

Story highlights Salman was arrested in California in January

She says she didn't know of her husband's plans to attack the club

(CNN) Noor Salman, the wife of the man who killed 49 people at Orlando's Pulse nightclub last summer in an ISIS-inspired terrorist attack, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges related to the attack, according to federal court documents.

Salman waived a formal reading of the indictment and entered a plea of not guilty in US District Court in Orlando, according to court documents. She is accused of aiding and abetting her husband Omar Mateen's material support to ISIS as well as obstruction of justice for misleading law enforcement agents investigating the massacre.

"Noor Salman had no foreknowledge nor could she predict what Omar Mateen intended to do that tragic night," said family attorney Linda Moreno of Tampa, Florida, in a statement.

"Noor has told her story of abuse at his hands. We believe it is misguided and wrong to prosecute her and that it dishonors the memories of the victims to punish an innocent person."

