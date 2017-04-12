Gun thefts spiked in 2016, federal report says

Story highlights ATF officials won't call it an epidemic but say increase is 'significant'

Report: Georgia, Florida and Texas had the highest number of stolen or lost firearms

(CNN) More than 9,200 firearms were stolen from federally licensed dealers last year, according to a new report from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The figure represents a sharp increase from the year before -- up nearly 51%, from 6,163 firearms stolen in 2015 -- and continues a four-year uptick.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, agency officials stopped short of calling the trend an epidemic, but said the increases in stolen and lost firearms this year were "significant."

Agency officials attributed the trend in part to emboldened criminals. "Once a group has success they will try again," said Kevin O'Keefe, chief of the agency's operational intelligence division.

Most of the thefts occurred in independent gun stores or pawn shops in isolated areas, officials said, impacting about 8% to 9% of the 136,000 licensed dealers in the country.

