(CNN) Who would have thought air travel and local elections could be so fascinating? Well, here we are, and here are the 5 things you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door .

Here's something you've probably never heard: There was an exciting election in Kansas last night! Kansas' fourth district held a special election to fill a House seat left by Rep. Mike Pompeo, who became Trump's CIA director. The Republican candidate Ron Estes won , because it's Kansas. But voter turnout for Democratic candidate Jim Thompson was shockingly high, which worried some Republicans because it's Kansas. Thompson actually led for portions of the night, and though one little election certainly doesn't signal a sea change (especially since, you know, the Democrat still lost), political hawkeyes will be intently watching a similar election in red-leaning Georgia next week

Now, this has all happened before: North Korea has been aggressive, and the US has sent the same supercarrier to hang out there. But the latest round of political thrust-and-parry comes amid rising tensions between the two countries, so the strike group's presence might actually make things worse. In fact, China has called for a de-escalation of the situation

Three explosions went off near a bus carrying the German football team Borussia Dortmund yesterday in what police are calling a "targeted attack." The team was on its way to a home match in Dortmund when the blasts went off, shattering windows and injuring one player . Investigators found a handwritten letter near the scene that claimed responsibility for the attack. The match was postponed and football fans from around the Champions League made sure to show their support for the shaken team.

The Pentagon wants computer hackers to take a crack at their systems

Bill O'Reilly will take a two-week break amidst harassment scandal

Guitarist J. Geils dies at 71

We are overdue for a major, humanity-altering pandemic

This woman got Delta to pay her $11,000 NOT to fly

