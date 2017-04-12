Chicago judge killed: Man charged with murder

Story highlights Joshua Smith also charged in shooting of woman who was wounded

Police say investigation is ongoing and "very open"

(CNN) A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a prominent Cook County judge, police said Wednesday.

Joshua Smith, 37, was also charged with attempted first-degree murder and obstruction.

Judge Raymond Myles, 66, was killed Monday outside his home and a 52-year-old woman he was with was wounded.

Chief of Detectives Melissa Staples said video from home surveillance systems played a key role in tracking down a car believed to be used in the attempted robbery. Cameras caught a license plate of the vehicle, she said.

Police said the couple was targeted.

