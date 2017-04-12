Breaking News

Zannone: Italy's forbidden 'orgy island'

By Silvia Marchetti, CNN

Updated 4:03 AM ET, Wed April 12, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&lt;strong&gt;The forbidden atoll: &lt;/strong&gt;With a dark past of sex and murder, Zannone is the wildest atoll of Rome&#39;s Pontine archipelago. The isle is the location of Marquis Casati Stampa&#39;s former vacation retreat.
Photos:
The forbidden atoll: With a dark past of sex and murder, Zannone is the wildest atoll of Rome's Pontine archipelago. The isle is the location of Marquis Casati Stampa's former vacation retreat.
Hide Caption
1 of 14
&lt;strong&gt;Zannone: &lt;/strong&gt;The island&#39;s notoriety began when a chic but sexually adventurous aristocratic couple rented the isle from the state during the 1960s.
Photos:
Zannone: The island's notoriety began when a chic but sexually adventurous aristocratic couple rented the isle from the state during the 1960s.
Hide Caption
2 of 14
&lt;strong&gt;&#39;Sex parties isle&#39;: &lt;/strong&gt;The colonial villa was where Marquis Casati Stampa&#39;s lavish sex parties took place. Residents living nearby say the debauched get-togethers were an open secret.
Photos:
'Sex parties isle': The colonial villa was where Marquis Casati Stampa's lavish sex parties took place. Residents living nearby say the debauched get-togethers were an open secret.
Hide Caption
3 of 14
&lt;strong&gt;Murdered actress:&lt;/strong&gt; Anna Fallarino, the wife of the Marquis Casati Stampa, was murdered by her husband on Zannone.
Photos:
Murdered actress: Anna Fallarino, the wife of the Marquis Casati Stampa, was murdered by her husband on Zannone.
Hide Caption
4 of 14
&lt;strong&gt;The marquis: &lt;/strong&gt;&quot;He was a lewd man, a voyeur who liked to watch and photograph his starlet wife get kinky having sex with with other younger guys,&quot; says Giorgio Aniello, who runs boat tours to Zannone.
Photos:
The marquis: "He was a lewd man, a voyeur who liked to watch and photograph his starlet wife get kinky having sex with with other younger guys," says Giorgio Aniello, who runs boat tours to Zannone.
Hide Caption
5 of 14
&lt;strong&gt;Spies in the house of love: &lt;/strong&gt;Rumor has it the villa also featured a &quot;hidden mirror room&quot; to spy on sex sessions.
Photos:
Spies in the house of love: Rumor has it the villa also featured a "hidden mirror room" to spy on sex sessions.
Hide Caption
6 of 14
&lt;strong&gt;Wild parties: &lt;/strong&gt;Yachts and motorboats would land at weekends bringing dukes, barons, countesses VIPs and billionaires. &quot;The villa was a hot jet-society get-together,&quot; recalls former caretaker Salvatore Pagano.
Photos:
Wild parties: Yachts and motorboats would land at weekends bringing dukes, barons, countesses VIPs and billionaires. "The villa was a hot jet-society get-together," recalls former caretaker Salvatore Pagano.
Hide Caption
7 of 14
&lt;strong&gt;Peaceful and isolated today: &lt;/strong&gt;Today, there&#39;s nothing on Zannone but the abandoned villa and a lighthouse.
Photos:
Peaceful and isolated today: Today, there's nothing on Zannone but the abandoned villa and a lighthouse.
Hide Caption
8 of 14
&lt;strong&gt;Lush island: &lt;/strong&gt;The 102-hectare Zannone is part of the Circeo National Park. Visitors don&#39;t need a permit, but only biologists, scientists and bird watchers are allowed to camp the night.
Photos:
Lush island: The 102-hectare Zannone is part of the Circeo National Park. Visitors don't need a permit, but only biologists, scientists and bird watchers are allowed to camp the night.
Hide Caption
9 of 14
&lt;strong&gt;Entering Zannone: &lt;/strong&gt;For visitors, it&#39;s a short swim between the boat and the private pebble beach once used by Anna Fallarino.
Photos:
Entering Zannone: For visitors, it's a short swim between the boat and the private pebble beach once used by Anna Fallarino.
Hide Caption
10 of 14
&lt;strong&gt;Entrance to villa: &lt;/strong&gt;The hike to the marquis&#39;s house is tough. The villa, built within the grounds of a medieval monastery, sits on Zannone&#39;s highest peak.
Photos:
Entrance to villa: The hike to the marquis's house is tough. The villa, built within the grounds of a medieval monastery, sits on Zannone's highest peak.
Hide Caption
11 of 14
&lt;strong&gt;Rugged coast: &lt;/strong&gt;The island, surrounded by emerald-green waters, is a maze of reddish-yellow cliffs, old stone fisheries and crooked sea stacks.
Photos:
Rugged coast: The island, surrounded by emerald-green waters, is a maze of reddish-yellow cliffs, old stone fisheries and crooked sea stacks.
Hide Caption
12 of 14
&lt;strong&gt;Sole inhabitants: &lt;/strong&gt;Introduced to the island by Italian aristocracy to make hunting more fun, mouflons -- wild sheep with big curly horns -- are now Zannone&#39;s only permanent inhabitants.
Photos:
Sole inhabitants: Introduced to the island by Italian aristocracy to make hunting more fun, mouflons -- wild sheep with big curly horns -- are now Zannone's only permanent inhabitants.
Hide Caption
13 of 14
&lt;strong&gt;Alternative tourist attraction: &lt;/strong&gt;After the tragedy, the mansion was shut and the isle was returned to the state. Now visitors come to explore the &quot;forbidden atoll&quot; and its dark history.
Photos:
Alternative tourist attraction: After the tragedy, the mansion was shut and the isle was returned to the state. Now visitors come to explore the "forbidden atoll" and its dark history.
Hide Caption
14 of 14
Italy Zannone the sex villa rising within monastery walls with archipelago in background- courtesy Parco Circeo-Marco BuonocoreItaly Zannone Zannone_courtesy Parco Circeo-Marco BuonocoreItaly Zannone monastery with villa behind c_ Corpo Forestale StatomarquisablurItaly Zannone monastery c_ Turist casa Cristina de PaoliItaly Zannone villa&#39;s colonnade porch courtesy of Valerie RomanoItaly Zannone monastery c_Valerie RomanoItaly Zannone lighthouse courtesy Parco Circeo-Marco BuonocoreItaly Zannone stone path that cuts across Zannone c_Ponza RaccontaItaly Zannone IMG_2147Italy Zannone entrance to villa through collapsed monastery arch c_Corpo Forestale dello StatoItaly Zannone fishery entrance Zannone c_ Corpo Forestale StatoItaly Zannone mouflon c_ Luca Cardello courtesy IAT LatinaItaly Zannone tourists inside villa c_Luca Cardello courtesy IAT Latina

(CNN)With emerald-green waters, blue skies and and a rugged empty landscape, Zannone has everything you'd expect from a near-deserted Italian island.

It also has a reputation for something rather more unexpected: Orgies.
"See that white colonial villa up high there?" says former fisherman Giorgio Aniello as he points a rough finger at a clifftop villa overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea. "That's where the Marquis Casati Stampa held lavish sex parties."
Aniello is a regular visitor to Zannone, taking tourists on boat trips to the wildest atoll among the Pontine archipelago off the west coast of Italy.
    The big attraction, aside from the island's natural beauty, is its dark, sexy past, most of which centers around the Marquis and his wife Anna Fallarino, a former actress.
    Read More
    "He was a lewd man, a voyeur who liked to watch and photograph his starlet wife get kinky having sex with with other younger guys," Aniello adds, enjoying spinning R-rated tales as he navigates a maze of reddish-yellow cliffs, old stone fisheries and sea stacks.
    "Then one day he got fed up of the threesome, shot the two lovers and killed himself."
    MORE: Dark tourism: 5 macabre Southeast Asia destinations

    Skinny-dipping

    The Roman pool where Anna Fallarino enjoyed swimming nude.
    The Roman pool where Anna Fallarino enjoyed swimming nude.
    During the 1960s, Zannone -- meaning "big fang" in Italian -- was a secret vacation retreat that the chic and sexually adventurous aristocratic couple had rented from the state.
    "The nobleman went hunting while his beautiful wife killed time doing different activities," says Aniello.
    These, he adds, included skinny dipping in ancient Roman pools and entertaining herself on the beach with other men.
    The isle's isolation made it a perfect place to host masked parties that would culminate in debauched scenes reminiscent of Stanley Kubrick's "Eyes Wide Shut."
    And its exotic setting matched the provocative nude photographs of Anna taken by her husband.
    READ: What's it like to party at Dracula's Castle in Romania?

    Graveyard of bottles

    Dozens of yachts and motorboats would land during weekends as dukes, barons, countesses, VIPs and billionaires dropped by.
    Mussolini island: Italy&#39;s dictator-themed vacations
    Mussolini island: Italy's dictator-themed vacations
    Guests and hosts drank heavily. During recent maintenance work, heaps of broken bottles and glass shards were found buried in the ground by local authorities.
    According to rumors the villa also featured a "hidden mirror room" to spy on heavy sex sessions.
    "The villa was a hot jet-society get-together," recalls former caretaker Salvatore Pagano, an old Zannone sea dog who once lived next door to the marquises. "It was crazy here."
    Residents living on nearby Ponza island, from where today's guided tours depart, still recall the scandalous couple.
    "We all knew what was happening there," says tourist guide Riccardo Peci. "It was dubbed the 'sex parties isle' but nobody ever uttered a word about it back then."

    Open secret

    Today, Zannone&#39;s rugged terrain is mostly deserted.
    Today, Zannone's rugged terrain is mostly deserted.
    "It's what we call a Pulcinella's secret," he adds, meaning everyone knew.
    Then things ran out of control.
    The erotic games ended in bloodshed in 1970 when Anna fell in love with one of her many handsome lovers.
    In a fit of jealousy, her husband killed the pair, then shot himself in the head in their attic in Rome.
    Italian tabloids rushed to publish parts of the marquis's secret "green velvet diary," in which he had apparently written in detail about his wife's love triangles.
    The hottest finds, though, were the 1,500 indecent photos locked up in his office drawers.
    CNN Map
    There's nothing on Zannone today, not even a bar. Just a lighthouse and the whitewashed villa with colonnades and a patio overlooking the sea, now in need of extensive remodeling.
    The villa was built in the 1930s and was passed from one noble family to another. Italian aristocracy had always used the island as a private hunting reserve, populating it with hundreds of mouflon wild sheep.
    The sheep, Zannone's sole modern inhabitants, are now a protected species, at home on the steep, dark cliffs.
    READ: The world's most beautiful island hotels

    From prayer to sin

    The island&#39;s pristine waters rival those of the Seychelles.
    The island's pristine waters rival those of the Seychelles.
    For visitors, the hike to the marquis's house, situated on Zannone's highest point, is tough.
    The villa itself sits on the grounds of a ruined medieval monastery adorned with terracotta frescoed statues and housing a tiny chapel.
    It's a curious mix of the sacred and blasphemous.
    "The villa was an illegal construction," says Peci. "How can you allow to build on an archaeological site? Zannone went from being a place of meditation, silence and prayer to one of transgression and scandals."
    When the aristocratic couple's nights of decadence ended in tragedy the mansion was shut and the isle was reclaimed by the state.
    MORE: Remote islands: 7 of world's hardest-to-reach outposts

    Private beach

    Now the island is the playground of visitors, who can bathe in the same waters where Anna Fallarino once frolicked.
    It's an attractive spot. From the tour boat, it's possible to dive in and swim below the villa to the private pebble beach that the marquis's wife once enjoyed.
    Fallen tree trunks, palms and fluorescent green seaweed make it look like a Seychelles-style paradise.
    Nearby are the crumbling remains of ancient fisheries once used to raise moray eels.
    These days, teams of biologists, scientists and birdwatchers are the only ones allowed to -- occasionally -- spend the night, camping in tents.
    When the sun sets, tourists return to their boats and Zannone goes back to being a forbidden island, cradling its many secrets.
    MORE: Doing time on Italy's prison island paradises

    Getting there

    Zannone is reachable only by boat from sister-isle Ponza.
    Former fishermen now take visitors on day boat trips (€27 per person) a few times a week. Lunch is served on board with snacks and drinks. Boats leave from Ponza's harbour at 11 a.m. and return at 5 p.m.
    More info via Cooperativa Barcaioli Ponzesi (+39 0771 809929).
    Ferries and high-speed boats to Ponza island depart each day during summer from mainland Italy's Terracina and Anzio harbors (www.navlib.it; www.laziomar.it), both reachable by train from Rome's central Termini station.

    Silvia Marchetti is a Rome-based freelance reporter. She writes about finance, economics, travel and culture for a wide range of media including MNI News, Newsweek and The Guardian.