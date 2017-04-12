Story highlights Paris-Roubaix is a one-day road race

(CNN) Cobblestones, crashes, mud and blood. It is a race riders love to hate it that has been dubbed "the Hell of the North" -- but how do you negotiate one of the world's craziest cycling routes?

Paris-Roubaix is a bike race like no other. It's a bumpy 257.5 kilometer ride from the north of Paris to Roubaix, near the Belgian border.

The Napoleonic cobblestones that line roughly 56km of the race make for a rocky ride, while the thousands of flag-waving fans who line the route create a carnival atmosphere.

Netherlands' Niki Terpstra sits after falling during the 115th edition of the Paris-Roubaix one-day classic.

This prestigious one-day road race, first held in 1896, finishes in a 500m outdoor velodrome, ensuring a thrilling finale.

It was a spectacular sprint finish which decided this year's race, with Belgium's Greg Van Avermaet -- who recovered from a crash with 100km remaining -- overtaking Czech Republic's Zdenek Stybar in the final meters.